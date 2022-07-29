Assam Cabinet on Thursday has ruled out that from the academic year 2023 onwards, Mathematics and Science will be taught in English from Class III onwards in all Government and provincialized Assamese and other vernacular medium schools. The books for the mentioned subjects will be printed in English accordingly.



The school authority will be at liberty to introduce the English medium without abolishing the Assamese or vernacular medium.



The state cabinet also decided to introduce a dual medium of instruction from class VI to XII in Assamese and vernacular medium schools under the state government.

Five to ten schools in each district will be designated for dual medium implementation, with the number of such schools progressively increasing depending on the outcome of the shift.

“In the #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions related to dual medium in Govt schools, teaching of Science & Maths in English, Geography &History as compulsory subjects, new Tourism Policy, uniform building bye-laws, awards for Govt employees, caste certificates for Morans, etc” the Chief Minister informed via Twitter.

In the #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions related to dual medium in Govt schools, teaching of Science & Maths in English, Geography &History as compulsory subjects, new Tourism Policy, uniform building bye-laws, awards for Govt employees, caste certificates for Morans, etc. pic.twitter.com/gj9orPV86v — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 28, 2022

Key decisions are as follows:



Geography & History:



Geography and History to replace Social Studies as compulsory subjects in the school curriculum



Co-education in all Schools:



To ensure gender equality, all schools under State Govt to have Co-education facility except for a few girls' schools with long history and traditions.



Assam Tourism Policy 2022:



Approval to Assam Tourism Policy, 2022 which aims to develop adequate infrastructure at places of tourist interest with connecting circuits while taking into consideration the ecological and cultural sensitivities of Assam.



Key Features:



Engagement of local people both directly and indirectly in various tourism endeavors.



Support towards the development of Home Stay (Amar Alohi) schemes among local communities.



Focus on coordination between the Tourism and Transportation sectors.



Creation of Special Tourism Zones (STZ) by promoting Tea tourism, Golf tourism, Medical & Wellness, and Adventure tourism along with the existing Wildlife and Heritage circuit.



Promoting private sector investments in the sector from domestic and international players through PPP mode.



Boost to Tea Tourism:



Guidelines for promotion and development of Tea Tourism Infrastructure approved



50 Tea Gardens with iconic bungalows close to existing tourism circuits to be selected for development of Tourism Infrastructure on PPP mode.



50% of project infrastructure cost to be contributed as State share (maximum 2 crores).



In Budget 2022-23, Rs 50 crore was earmarked for the promotion of the development of Tea Tourism.



Total scheme outlay for 50 tea gardens: 100 crore.



Hospitality Project in Manas National Park:



Hospitality project to be set up in Manas National Park at existing Bashbari Lodge property of Assam Tourism Development Corporation on PPP mode.



Step Towards Uniform Building Bye-Laws:



Provisions of Guwahati Building Construction (Regulation) Act, 2010 to be expanded to other Master Plan and Municipal areas declared under relevant Acts.



This will bring uniformity in the enforcement of Master Plan and building regulations and enable the framing of uniform single bye-laws for the State.



Caste Certificate for Morans:



President and General Secretary of Assam Moran Sabha have been authorized to issue OBC/MOBC certificates to members of the Moran community.



Awards on Lok Kalyan Divas:



To commemorate the death anniversary of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi on 5 August, to be observed as Lok Kalyan Divas, 5 non-Gazetted employees in each district and 10 non-Gazetted employees at the State level (except teachers) will be awarded at Best Employees on that day.



Award to include a citation, cash prize of 25,000, and grant of extension in retirement age by 1 year, i.e. until 61 years.