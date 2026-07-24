Scientists name new ginger lily 'Hedychium zubeengargianum' after Zubeen Garg

In a remarkable tribute to the late Assamese music legend and environmental advocate Zubeen Garg, botanists have named a newly discovered species of ginger lily Hedychium zubeengargianum, immortalising the iconic singer in the scientific world.

The new species, belonging to the Zingiberaceae family, was discovered by a team led by Dilip Kumar Roy of Birjhora Mahavidyalaya, Bongaigaon University, along with Rikertre Lytan and Nripemo Odyuo of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Shillong.

The fragrant, creamy-white ginger lily was first identified in 2018 at the Botanical Survey of India's botanical garden in Shillong. Following years of detailed taxonomic research, the scientists confirmed it as a previously unknown species.

The discovery was formally published on July 21, 2026, in the June issue of Phytotaxonomy, the peer-reviewed journal of the Association for Plant Taxonomy, under the title "Hedychium zubeengargianum (Zingiberaceae), a new ginger lily from Northeastern India."

Explaining the significance of the name, the researchers said the species was dedicated to Zubeen Garg in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Indian music and cinema, as well as his long-standing commitment to environmental conservation and his advocacy for protecting forests and biodiversity.

"The choice of the specific epithet 'zubeengargianum' is a conscious and deeply respectful tribute to the artist's decades of cultural contributions and his unwavering love for nature. By naming this resilient, sweet-scented wild flower after him, we hope his passion for the environment will continue to bloom in the global annals of botany," the researchers said.

This is the second flowering plant to be named after the late singer in 2026. Earlier this year, another newly discovered species from the grasslands of Manas National Park was named Osbeckia zubeengargiana, with the findings published in the international botanical journal Phytotaxa.

The twin honours stand as lasting tributes to Zubeen Garg's enduring cultural legacy and his deep-rooted commitment to nature conservation, ensuring that his name lives on not only through his music but also in the biodiversity of Northeast India.