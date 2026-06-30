Scindia reviews flood situation across Northeast, assures full central support to affected states

Union Minister for Communications and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on June 30 reviewed the evolving flood situation across the Northeastern states following incessant rainfall and assured all possible assistance from the Centre for relief, rescue and restoration efforts.

Scindia held separate discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to assess the ground situation and review the measures being undertaken to tackle the flood crisis.

During the interactions, the Union Minister took stock of the prevailing conditions in the affected areas and reaffirmed the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region's commitment to extending every possible support to the state governments. He said the Centre would work closely with the states to safeguard lives, strengthen relief operations and restore normalcy at the earliest.

Among the affected states, Assam continues to be the worst hit, with flooding reported across six districts, while Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed widespread flood-related impacts in 12 of its 28 districts due to continuous heavy rainfall.

Sikkim and Manipur are also experiencing adverse weather conditions, prompting authorities to remain on high alert. Meanwhile, Meghalaya continues to monitor the situation closely as heavy rainfall persists.

The Ministry also stated that Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura are being closely monitored in view of the prevailing weather conditions across the region to ensure timely intervention should the situation worsen.

The review comes as several northeastern states continue to grapple with heavy rainfall, rising river levels, landslides and disruptions to transportation and essential services, with both state governments and central agencies coordinating relief and disaster response measures.