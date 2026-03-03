'Scrimmage in Congress only in Bangladesh-origin Muslim seats': Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of prioritising foreign interests over the state, claiming its internal conflicts erupt only in seats dominated by Muslims of Bangladesh origin.

Speaking to reporters on March 3, Sarma stated, "Scrimmage in the Congress party is going on only in the Bangladesh-origin Muslim-dominated seats. From the beginning, I have been saying that they are not with Assam and Assamese. They have given their soul as mortgage to Muslims of Bangladesh origin."

His remarks came hours before the All India Congress Committee (AICC) released its first list of 42 candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, later this year. The Central Election Committee approved the names, signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, as the party gears up to challenge the BJP government.

Key contenders include Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat), Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar (Gauripur), Markline Marak (Goalpara West ST), Girish Baruah (Bongaigaon), Mahananda Sarkar (Barpeta SC), and Ramen Singh Rabha (Boko-Chaygaon ST).

Other prominent faces are Satyabrat Kalita (Kamalpur), Ripun Bora (Barchalla), Mira Borthakur Goswami (Dispur), Diganta Barman (Barkhetri), Uptal Gogoi (Sonari), Ajoy Kumar Gogoi (Demow), Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), and Ashok Kumar Sarma (Nalbari).

Women leaders feature strongly, with Nandita Das (Hajo-Sualkuchi SC), Pallabi Saikia Gogoi (Teok), and Suruchi Roy (Ram Krishana Nagar SC). The list also covers several Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe seats.

Congress hopes this lineup will help unseat the BJP in the polls, amid escalating rhetoric from the ruling camp.