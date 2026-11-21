A 68-year-old man died after reportedly contracting scrub typhus in Assam's Bongaigaon district, triggering concern among residents of the Chaltapara area under Jogighopa.

The deceased, identified as Monirul Haque of Khutapara village in Chaltapara, had been suffering from fever and cough for several days. He initially received treatment at the Chaltapara Community Health Centre.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital in Goalpara for further treatment. Medical tests subsequently confirmed that he had contracted scrub typhus, according to local reports.

Haque died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

There is suspicion that he may have contracted the infection following a bite from an unidentified insect locally known as a 'Chigar'. However, the exact source of infection has not been established.

The death has caused concern among residents of the Chaltapara area.

Scrub typhus is a bacterial infection spread to humans through the bite of infected larval mites (commonly called chiggers). It is caused by a bacterium called Orientia tsutsugamushi.

It is found in parts of South and Southeast Asia, including India, and can become serious if not diagnosed and treated early.