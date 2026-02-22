‘Seat-sharing a done deal’: Himanta on NDA alliance for Assam polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, February 22, said the seat-sharing arrangement among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections has been finalised, terming it a “done deal”.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Sarma said, “Our NDA alliance is complete. We know who will contest where; it is a done deal. There is no issue in stitching the alliance.”

The NDA in Assam comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), all of which currently have representation in the state Assembly.

Other alliance partners include the Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS) and the Janashakti Party, though they do not have any MLAs at present.

Sarma’s remarks come amid political discussions ahead of the next Assembly polls, with the ruling alliance projecting unity and coordination among its constituents.