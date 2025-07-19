Second rail-cum-road bridge at Saraighat sanctioned to boost connectivity in Assam

A major infrastructure milestone has been sanctioned under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) with the approval of a Second Rail-cum-Road Bridge over the Brahmaputra River at Saraighat.

Part of the Agthori–Kamakhya railway line doubling project, the bridge has been approved at an estimated cost of ₹1,473.77 crore and is targeted for completion by December 2029.

Sanctioned in the financial year 2023–24, the project has witnessed steady progress. In February 2024, the Railway Board sanctioned detailed estimates, and by March 2025, the Design Drawing and Report had been finalised and approved by the competent authority. Geotechnical investigations necessary for the design of the substructure and superstructure have also been completed.

An EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) tender has already been floated for the construction of the bridge, which includes approach roads, rail viaducts, earthwork, and related infrastructure. The tender is expected to be finalised shortly, with construction work to begin immediately thereafter.



Also Read: Assam: Land grabbing allegations spark protests in Lakhipur against BJP leaders

Spanning 7.062 km from Agthori to Kamakhya, the project will feature a 1.3 km-long steel composite girder bridge over the Brahmaputra River. The double-deck design includes a double-line railway track on the lower deck and a three-lane roadway with footpaths on the upper deck. The northern approach of 2.694 km will connect to Agthori Station, while the southern approach of 3.07 km will link to Kamakhya Station.

Once operational, the new bridge is expected to significantly improve rail and road capacity in the Guwahati region, facilitating industrial growth and improving connectivity across Assam. Moreover, the project is anticipated to generate substantial employment for both skilled and unskilled workers, offering a boost to the local economy.

This strategic bridge will complement the existing Saraighat Bridge and is seen as a transformative step toward enhancing the transport infrastructure of the Northeast.