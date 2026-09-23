Second Saraighat Bridge: New double-decker corridor to boost Guwahati rail-road connectivity

Assam’s connectivity infrastructure is set for a major expansion with the construction of the Second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge over the Brahmaputra, which will carry two railway lines and a three-lane road to strengthen links between the northern and southern banks of Guwahati.

The 1.3-km double-decker bridge is part of the 7.20-km railway-doubling project between Agthori and Kamakhya stations, sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways in 2024.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said preparatory work has progressed substantially and piling for the new bridge is targeted to begin in October 2026, following the end of the monsoon season.

The project is being executed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Two railway lines, three-lane road

The new bridge will significantly expand the capacity of the existing Saraighat crossing.

While the existing Saraighat Bridge carries a single railway line and a two-lane road, the new double-decker structure will have two railway lines on the lower deck and a three-lane road carriageway with a footpath on the upper deck.

The main bridge will be around 1.3 km long and will be built on well foundations with a welded Open Web Girder superstructure. The main spans will measure 125 metres.

Approach viaducts of approximately 600 metres on the Agthori side and 200 metres on the Kamakhya side will connect the main bridge with the adjoining railway and road networks.

The viaducts will be supported on pile foundations and will incorporate composite girder superstructures for both rail and road components.

Project faces urban construction challenges

NFR said the project has faced several challenges because of its location in a densely developed urban area.

These include land acquisition, removal of encroachments and shifting of existing utilities.

According to NFR, substantial progress has been made in addressing these issues with the support of the Assam government and local administration. Coordination with state agencies is continuing to make additional work fronts available.

Geotechnical investigations have been completed, while major engineering, design and construction drawing activities have also progressed.

NHAI road links to form integrated corridor

The Second Saraighat Bridge is being planned as part of a wider multimodal connectivity corridor for Guwahati and the Northeast.

The project will interface with road approaches being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), providing connectivity towards Jalukbari on one side and the Agthori-side road network on the other.

The additional railway capacity is expected to facilitate the movement of passenger and freight traffic, while the three-lane road will add capacity to the existing Brahmaputra crossing.

NFR said the integration of railway, road and approach infrastructure is intended to create a more efficient multimodal corridor across the river.

Construction to gather pace from October

NFR said the project is now moving towards the execution phase, with L&T undertaking mobilisation and other preparatory activities.

Piling works are targeted to commence from October 2026, after which construction is expected to progressively gather pace across foundations, structures, viaducts, earthwork and associated components.

The project is being executed with emphasis on digital engineering, construction monitoring, quality control and safety. Bridge instrumentation and digital monitoring systems will also be incorporated to monitor the structure and its performance.

Construction methodology is being designed to address the technical challenges associated with building major foundations and structures in the Brahmaputra.

The Second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge is scheduled to be completed within the next few years. Once operational, it will add rail and road capacity across the Brahmaputra and strengthen the transportation network of Guwahati, Assam and the wider Northeastern region.