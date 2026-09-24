Second Saraighat bridge project set to boost rail and road connectivity in Guwahati

The Second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge project, along with the doubling of the railway line between Agthori and Kamakhya stations, is moving towards the execution stage, with piling work expected to begin from October 2026.

The project is aimed at increasing rail and road capacity across the Brahmaputra and strengthening connectivity between the northern and southern banks of Guwahati.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said the 7.20-km Agthori-Kamakhya railway-doubling project was sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways in 2024. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been entrusted with its execution.

According to NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the project has made substantial progress in engineering and preparatory work. Geotechnical investigations have been completed, while major engineering designs and construction drawings are under way.

The project includes a 1.3-km double-decker rail-cum-road bridge across the Brahmaputra. The lower deck will have two railway lines, while the upper deck will carry a three-lane road along with a footpath.

The existing Saraighat Bridge, which was completed in 1962, has a single railway line and a two-lane road. The first engine crossed the bridge on September 23, 1962.

The new bridge will be built on well foundations and will feature a welded Open Web Girder superstructure, with the main bridge having spans of 125 metres. Approach viaducts of about 600 metres on the Agthori side and 200 metres on the Kamakhya side will connect the main structure to the adjoining railway and road networks.

NFR said land acquisition, removal of encroachments and shifting of existing utilities had posed challenges because of the bridge's location in a densely developed urban area. A substantial part of these issues has been addressed with the support of the Assam government and local administration, while coordination with state agencies is continuing to clear the remaining work fronts.

The bridge will also connect with road approaches being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), linking the corridor towards Jalukbari and the Agthori-side road network.

NFR said the project would use digital engineering, monitoring and bridge instrumentation systems to track the structure's performance. Construction methods are also being designed to address the technical challenges associated with building foundations and structures in the Brahmaputra.

With the monsoon season nearing its end, L&T has begun mobilisation and other preparatory activities. Piling work is targeted to start in October, with construction expected to gather pace during the current financial year across foundations, viaducts, structures, earthwork and related components.

NFR said the project is expected to be completed over the next few years. Once operational, the additional railway line and three-lane road are expected to increase the capacity of the corridor and facilitate the movement of passenger and freight traffic across the Brahmaputra.

The project is being monitored by the Railway Board and other concerned authorities, with NFR describing it as an important component of efforts to expand rail and road connectivity in Assam and the wider Northeast.