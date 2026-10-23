An unidentified body was recovered from a forest area near Gidingpur village under Maibang Police Station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on October 23, the second such recovery in the district in four days.

The body was found in a semi-decomposed state at around 1.30 pm by villagers who had gone into the forest to collect firewood. They subsequently informed the police.

Following the information, a police team from Maibang Police Station, accompanied by Maibang SDPO Rahul Kalita and Dima Hasao Senior Superintendent of Police Ripunjoy Kakoti, reached the spot.

The body was later sent to Diphu Medical College for examination to establish the identity of the deceased and ascertain the cause of death.

Police suspect that the case may be a murder and have launched an investigation. The identity of the deceased and other details are yet to be established.

On October 20, another unidentified body was recovered from the Diyung River near a railway bridge close to New Haflong Railway Station. The identity of the deceased in that case also remains unknown.

The recovery of two unidentified bodies within four days has raised concerns among local residents. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.