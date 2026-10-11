Second youth succumbs to injuries after Jatinga Bridge accident in Assam's Dima Hasao

Joel Riame, 17, one of the two youths critically injured in a road accident near Jatinga Bridge in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, died at GNRC Hospital in Guwahati on the night of October 10, taking the death toll in the accident to two.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 pm on October 9, when a two-wheeler carrying Joel Riame, a resident of Boro Haflong, and Lalchungir Khelma, 18, from Diyung Hrangkhol, reportedly went out of control and plunged into the Diyung River near Jatinga Bridge along National Highway-27.

Police rescued both youths from the accident site and rushed them to Haflong Civil Hospital for treatment. Lalchungir Khelma was declared dead at the hospital, while Joel, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to GNRC Hospital in Guwahati for advanced medical care.

However, despite medical efforts, Joel succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The accident was one of two separate road mishaps reported along NH-27 in Dima Hasao district on October 9. In the other incident, a 22-year-old woman, Puja Maibangsa, died after a scooty carrying her and another woman reportedly collided with roadside barriers near Semdikhor under Mahur Police Station.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the accidents were not immediately available.