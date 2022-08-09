The district administration of Tinsukia, Assam, has clamped Section 144 of CrPC which bans ‘unlawful assemblies and gatherings of five and more people, and shouting provocative slogans throughout the district.’

The order, issued with an aim to maintain law and order in the district, also prohibits taking out any procession, dharna, or rally without permission of the authorities.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate, Narsing Pawar, is of the view that “there may be possible misuse of pillion riding on bikes and other two-wheelers by anti-social elements/ insurgent groups and outfits and their supporters with a view to commit subversive activities.”

“Assembly of five or more persons without prior permission from the competent authority/District Holding of meeting/gathering in any public place without prior permission from the competent Administration authority/District Administration”, the order added.

To prevent Covid-19 as well as to maintain social distancing in society as per government guidelines, attending public places without masks is banned, the order further said.

“Affixing posters/banners of any kind in any wall/ boundary wall of Govt. /semi Govt/Private resident etc. and writing obscene/ incriminatory words and slogans thereon. Use of loud speakers, P.A. Systems mike etc. in any public premises so as to cause noise pollution”, the order further added.

Carrying of any lethal weapons, firearms, lathi or danda ote during any rally, march and procession etc in the district except for police and armed forces is also banned throughout the district.

“Use of Torch Light such as Mashal with Fire using inflammable substances etc. during any rally and procession etc in the district. Pillion riding on any two-wheelers, bikes, scooters etc. throughout the District of Tinsukia,” further read the communique.

However, the order exempts women, school-going children, security personnel on duty, Govt. servants, Advocates, old persons above sixty years of age, Journalists/ Health Department professionals, and specially-abled persons with proper identity cards from appropriate authority are exempted from the purview of this order.

Forcible collection or donation for any purpose from the vehicles plying on road throughout the district of Tinsukia are also banned.

Anyone who disobeys the instructions might face charges under section 188 of the IPC, the DC warned.