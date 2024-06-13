Panic gripped at Bokakhat town in Assam after a tiger was spotted roaming freely in the Japori Pathar region in Kaziranga. The incident has raised concerns among residents as Japori Pathar village has significant human settlement.

However, no reports of attacks or fatalities have been reported yet.

Taking stock of the situation, district magistrate Simi Karan has enforced Section 144 of CrPC in Japori Pathar, Sukani village, Ahomgaon, Borigaon. The section prohibits the movement of individuals near and within the area, for precautionary measures.

Residents have been asked not to venture out of their houses unless there is some emergency. Authorities are meanwhile on the lookout for the tiger.

"This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further notice," reads the notice.

Any violation of this order is punishable under section 188 of the IPC and existing provision of law.