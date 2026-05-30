Section 163 imposed in erosion-hit Hatimura area of Assam's Kaliabor

The Kaliabor sub-divisional administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the erosion-hit Hatimura area following the worsening erosion situation in the region.

According to an official order issued under Section 163(1), restrictions have been enforced in and around the affected areas of Hatimura due to the severe riverbank erosion witnessed over the past several days.

Under the order, the gathering of four or more persons at a single location has been prohibited in the erosion-affected zone. The restrictions will remain in force day and night throughout the monsoon season or until further orders are issued by the administration.

The administration stated that the measure has been taken in the interest of public safety and to prevent any untoward incidents in the vulnerable erosion-hit areas.

Officials warned that any violation of the order would invite legal action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 223 and other applicable laws.

Authorities have urged residents to comply with the restrictions and cooperate with the administration as erosion continues to pose a serious threat in the Hatimura region.