The Assam state education minister has reacted strongly against the teachers who are protesting against the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

Speaking to the media, state education minister Ranoj Pegu said, "For some people protests are like addiction and addicted people will keep on protesting."

Further, the minister claimed that people will keep on protesting those who benefit from it and suddenly cannot leave the addiction to protests.



Also Read: Assam Jatiya Parishad extends support to employees strike demanding old pension policy

The Education Minister urged the protesting teachers to pay more attention to education and not to politics. The minister emphasized the need for a discussion to address the issue.

The Education Minister urged teachers to prioritize education over politics, underscoring the importance of their role in shaping the nation's future.



Earlier, the employees under the aegis of the All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association (AAGNPSEA) observed 'Karma Birati' (cessation of work) at their respective workplaces during the day across the state to protest against the National Pension System (NPS).