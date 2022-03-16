So far, the Assam government has revoked security coverage for at least 732 people. Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced this in the state assembly on Tuesday. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also stated in the Assam assembly that the state's crime rate has decreased by 30% this year.

“Crime has decreased by 30% in the state this year as compared to the previous year,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam government is also taking steps to decentralise paddy procurement from state farmers, according to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“We are going to de-centralise paddy procurement, and the state government will procure paddy from farmers of the state within two years,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.