Assam: Eight Bangladeshis, two Indian touts held in South Salmara Mankachar for alleged infiltration

Security forces in South Salmara Mankachar district, conducted an early morning operation on July 25, apprehended eight Bangladeshi nationals suspected of attempting to infiltrate. Two Indian touts facilitating their movement were also held.

The arrests, made around 5:30 am in the Fekamari Tinali area, followed credible intelligence inputs regarding cross-border movement. The joint operation was launched under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) and involved the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), officers and personnel from Kharuabandha Outpost, and troops from the 183 Battalion of BSF.

Intelligence reports had indicated that eight Bangladeshi nationals had already reached Fekamari and were attempting to cross over into Bangladesh from the operational area of Border Outpost (BOP) Sanjay Sadhu and Deepchar.

The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as: Tarek Ali (26), from Kesabpur village (entered via Sonamasjid, Bangladesh – Malda, West Bengal); MD Rabel (25), from Dev Nagar village (entered via Komilla, Bangladesh – Agartala, Tripura); MD Riyaj (22), from Madhyachar village (entered from Rajshahi side); Abdul Hamid (22), from DR Manikchari village (entered via Komilla–Agartala route); MD Nadim Islam (36) from Keshavpur village (reportedly arrived legally on a VISA through Haridaspur ICP, West Bengal); Dulal Hoque (30), from DR Manikchar (entered via Cooch Behar–Siliguri axis); MD Morsalim (22), from Kundulia (entered from Tripura); MD Sariful Islam, from Horma (entered from Tripura). All belong to the Rajshahi district.

Alongside the Bangladeshi nationals, two Indian touts, suspected of involvement in trafficking, were also apprehended. They are: Khairul Islam (25), from Borobila; and Nurul Islam (25), from Nandia, Pipulbari.

The Indian touts were found to be using a black Mahindra Bolero Neo, bearing registration number AS-01 FU 1779, which is suspected to have been used for trafficking purposes. All apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are currently lodged at the Sishumara BOP of BSF, where biometric data collection and interrogation are underway. They will be formally pushed back to Bangladesh following due protocol after the completion of verification.

Legal proceedings are being initiated against the two Indian touts. Authorities have stated that further investigation is in progress to identify additional facilitators and establish deeper linkages within the suspected trafficking network.

Coordination is being maintained with BSF, local intelligence units, and cyber cell personnel to gather and analyze supporting evidence. Steps are also being taken to intensify surveillance in this sensitive border sector.