Security forces ramp up coordination amid AFSPA extension in northeast region

Security and civil authorities from three northeastern states met at Lekhapani, Assam, on October 18, to bolster inter-agency coordination following the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in parts of the region.

The operational group meeting brought together officials from Nagaland, southern Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to assess threats from insurgent groups and plug gaps in their collective response mechanism.

The gathering comes at a critical time, with AFSPA—which grants sweeping powers to armed forces in disturbed areas—being renewed in select pockets of the northeast. The law remains contentious, but authorities say it continues to be necessary given ongoing militant activity.

A senior officer from Assam Rifles emphasised the need for heightened vigilance across all security agencies during the deliberations. Officials acknowledged that insurgent elements continue to operate in the tri-junction area, exploiting administrative boundaries and terrain to evade detection.

The meeting focused heavily on plugging intelligence gaps, with participants agreeing to establish real-time information sharing protocols. Civil administration representatives also attended, reflecting concerns that security operations must be balanced with governance priorities.

All participating agencies committed to joint operations and synchronised patrolling in vulnerable zones. The emphasis on coordination suggests authorities are looking to prevent insurgents from exploiting any lack of communication between forces deployed across state boundaries.

Officials said the meeting was part of regular reviews to maintain stability in a region that has seen decades of armed conflict, though violence has decreased significantly in recent years.