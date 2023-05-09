In a recent development, all three Superintendents of Police (SPs) in charge of the security of the Chief Minister of Assam have been transferred. The transfers were made in the interest of public service, according to official sources.

Utpal Bayan, who was serving as the Superintendent of Police (Security-I) to the Chief Minister, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch (Security), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati. He will be replacing Shri Mantu Thakuria, who is being transferred to the position Bayan previously held.

Jayanta Sarathi Borah, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AP), has been transferred and posted as the new Superintendent of Police (Security-III) to the Chief Minister. He will be replacing Shri Suman Chakraborty, who is being transferred to the position Borah previously held.

Meanwhile, Gunendra Deka, who was the Superintendent of Police (Security-II) to the Chief Minister, is being transferred and posted as Commandant, 11th APBn., Dergaon. He will be replaced by Tabu Ram Pegu, who is being transferred from the position of Commandant, 11 APBn., Dergaon.