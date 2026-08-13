Security tightened across Guwahati ahead of Independence Day, night naka checking intensified

Security has been stepped up across Assam ahead of the 80th Independence Day, with police and security forces intensifying checking operations at several locations in Guwahati.

Guwahati Police has been conducting night-time naka checking at multiple points across the city as part of heightened security arrangements for the August 15 celebrations.

Teams comprising personnel from Guwahati Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been carrying out checks of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Vehicles are being stopped and inspected as part of the security measures being implemented ahead of Independence Day.

Naka checking has been conducted at several key locations, including areas near the Gauhati High Court, Maligaon, Khanapara and Jalukbari.

Police personnel have been monitoring vehicle movement and checking motorists as part of the intensified security arrangements. Several violators have also reportedly been detained and fined during the checking operations.

The security measures are expected to continue as authorities maintain heightened vigilance across the city ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.