Security tightened at CID Guwahati as SIT interrogates accused in Zubeen Garg death case

Security has been significantly increased at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Ulubari, Guwahati, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its interrogations of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma in connection with the death of the late singer Zubeen Garg.

Sources reveal that authorities have imposed strict restrictions within the CID premises, including a ban on the entry of outside food, medicines, clothing, or any other items for the accused. This measure underscores the sensitive and high-profile nature of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier today, relatives of both accused arrived at the CID office seeking updates but were not permitted to meet them. Presently, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma are held in separate lockup rooms inside the CID headquarters.

The SIT is conducting separate and detailed interrogations of both individuals. The increased security presence and tight restrictions have drawn attention from the public and media, reflecting the seriousness of the probe into the singer’s death.

The investigation remains under close scrutiny as developments continue to unfold.