Ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tripura on December 18, Tripura Police has beefed up security forces and alerted BSF across the state.

Addressing a press conference on December 16, West District Superintendent of Police, Sankar Debnath said sufficient numbers of police and other forces will be deployed across the state to maintain the law and order situation.

“From the airport PM Modi PM will reach at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala by road. Sufficient forces would be deployed to avert any kind of untoward incidents. Not only in West District but also across the state we have beefed up the security. We have also alerted BSF and other security agencies. Every day joint patrolling of BSF and Police is taking place along the Indo-Bangladesh international border. The Vivekananda Maidan is also covered with CCTV and securities”, said the SP.

He also informed that in Agartala city also police and other security forces are conducting flag marches on regular basis and carrying out search operations in different areas.

While West Tripura District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan said the Prime Minister will arrive at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport at 2.25 PM and will reach Vivekananda Maidan by 2.45 and will continue the program till 3.45. He also informed that as per the preliminary report the Prime Minister will launch seven projects.

“Special trains and buses were arranged for government beneficiaries. We are taking all necessary steps to conclude the program in a grand way. We are expecting around 72, 000 government beneficiaries will be present during the event. He will depart from the state at around 5.15 PM”, the DM said.

Bardhan further informed that after launching projects PM Modi will also chair a meeting at State Guest House.

It is to be noted here that PM Modi will arrive at Agartala from Meghalaya after attending golden jubilee celebration of Northeast council.