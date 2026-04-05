"See you in court": Riniki Bhuyan Sharma denies passport, asset allegations by Pawan Khera, vows legal action

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has strongly denied allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera regarding multiple foreign passports and undisclosed assets, terming them “fabricated” and legally actionable.

In a statement posted on X on April 5, Sharma dismissed the documents circulated by Khera as “poorly fabricated” and lacking basic verification. She accused the Congress leader of spreading misinformation and said the material appeared to be manipulated, including through artificial intelligence and image editing.

In a sharply worded remark, she wrote, “Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi,” suggesting that the allegations were not backed by credible evidence. She added that she expected “basic due diligence” from a spokesperson of a national political party before making such claims public.

Sharma further stated that she would pursue legal recourse against Khera. “I will now be letting the law take over. Criminal charges are being initiated. We can continue this in court,” she said, indicating that both civil and criminal proceedings are being prepared.

The response came hours after Khera, addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee in New Delhi, alleged that Sharma held passports from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Antigua and Barbuda. He claimed this could amount to violations of Indian citizenship laws.

Khera also alleged that Sharma owned properties in Dubai that were not disclosed in the Chief Minister’s election affidavit. Additionally, he referred to a US-based firm, Asset Collective LLC, which he claimed was linked to Sarma and his son, and called for an investigation into its investment activities. He urged the Election Commission to examine the allegations and sought clarification from the government.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had rejected the claims as “malicious” and “fabricated,” asserting that they were politically motivated. He announced that both he and his wife would initiate defamation proceedings against Khera within 48 hours.

Sarma further stated that the allegations reflected “desperation” within the Congress ahead of the Assam Assembly elections and maintained that the matter would be addressed through legal channels. He expressed confidence that the truth would emerge during judicial proceedings.