The Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati turned into a vibrant celebration of youth, sportsmanship, and patriotism as the Seemanta Kreeda Mahotsav 2025 commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony on Tuesday. Organized by Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar, the three-day event aims to promote national integration and empower youth from India’s remote international border areas.

The festival was inaugurated in the presence of several eminent dignitaries, with Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Government of India, serving as the Chief Guest. Among other notable attendees were Dr. Umesh Chakraborty (RSS Sangha Chalak for Assam Kshetra), Daobaisa Boro (Executive Member, BTR Government), Sandeep J. Kapur (CEO, The Hans Foundation), Chetan Kumar Shrivastav (GM, NF Railway), Prodip Timung (Director, Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam), and Pradeep Kumar, retired IPS officer and President of Seemanta Kreeda Mahotsav 2025.

This year’s Mahotsav features 550 young athletes, selected from more than 6,000 participants across nine border districts of Assam, showcasing both competitive spirit and the unifying potential of sport. Beyond athletic performance, the event stands as a symbol of solidarity, aiming to uplift youth in sensitive frontier zones.

In his address, Pabitra Margherita underscored the significance of border communities in national development, noting that the Government of India has sanctioned ₹6,839 crore for the upliftment of border regions, particularly under the Vibrant Villages Programme. “The border of a country is like a mother’s attire; its protection and development is the duty of every citizen,” he said, applauding the role of grassroots organizations in mobilizing youth.

The event radiated cultural and national pride, with resonant slogans like “United by Spirit, Driven by Passion, Inspired by the Nation”. The festival's tone emphasized not just sportsmanship but also the spirit of unity and resilience among border communities.

Adding to the enthusiasm on April 10, Padma Shri awardee and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain made a special appearance. Hailing from rural Assam herself, Lovlina’s presence inspired participants as she shared her story of perseverance, urging young athletes to aim high.

President of the organizing committee, Pradeep Kumar (IPS Retd.), expressed heartfelt gratitude to the participants, volunteers, and supporters. “This Mahotsav is not just a competition—it’s a celebration of the border youth's role in nation-building and a tribute to their resilience and patriotism,” he said.

The Seemanta Kreeda Mahotsav 2025 will continue till April 11, featuring a wide range of sports competitions and cultural programmes aimed at strengthening the sense of “One Nation, One People.