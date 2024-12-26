Seemanta Chetna Manch, Dhubri, is set to organize the district qualifying round of Seemanta Kreeda Mahotsav’25 on January 4-5, 2025.

The two-day sporting event will be held at the Satrasal Higher Secondary Vidyapith playground in Dhubri, aiming to provide a platform for the younger generation to showcase their talents and athletic abilities.

Dibas Adhikary, the district publicity secretary of Seemanta Chetna Manch, Dhubri stated that the event is designed to inspire and motivate the younger generation, emphasizing their pivotal role in the development of society.



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He further highlighted the inclusion of participants from the remote char areas, ensuring that even the most underserved communities have an opportunity to showcase their potential through this initiative.

The qualifying round will feature a wide range of athletic events, including 100-meter, 200-meter, and 800-meter sprints, long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, relay races, and a marathon.

Participants will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in these categories, competing for a chance to advance to the main event of Seemanta Kreeda Mahotsav’25.

The initiative highlights the commitment of Seemanta Chetna Manch to promote sports and nurture young talent in the region. The event is expected to draw significant participation and support from the local community.