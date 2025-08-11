Segunbari tea estate makes history as first in Assam to announce 20% bonus for workers

Segunbari Tea Estate in Margherita, Tinsukia district, has become the first in the state to declare a generous 20% bonus for its workers for the financial year 2024-25.

The decision came after a collaborative meeting on Monday between the estate’s management and the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) Margherita branch, led by Secretary Hari Nanda Gorh. The discussions centred on ensuring fair and timely compensation for workers who form the backbone of Assam’s world-famous tea sector.

Under the agreement, the 20% bonus will be disbursed in two instalments — 13% before this year’s Durga Puja and the remaining 7% before Holi in 2026 — bringing festive cheer and financial security to hundreds of families.



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ACMS Margherita branch welcomed the announcement, lauding the estate for its commitment to worker welfare and harmonious labour relations. “This sets a benchmark for fairness and compassion in the industry,” said Secretary Gorh.

The decision has been widely applauded and is expected to inspire other tea estates across Assam to adopt similar measures. With this historic step, Segunbari Tea Estate not only rewards its workers’ dedication but also reinforces its reputation as a leader in progressive labour practices, ensuring that the festive seasons ahead will be brighter for its workforce.