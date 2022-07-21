Self-proclaimed Ayurveda expert from Assam, Pankaj Pathak was arrested from Kaljar, near Howly in Barpeta district on Wednesday for allegedly making indecent remarks against a married female scribe on a social media platform.

The self-proclaimed Ayurveda expert was apprehended on the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A team of Nalbari police along with Guwahati police also raided a factory in Tihu, allegedly owned by Pankaj Pathak, where Ayurvedic medicines were manufactured.

The police have also seized the mobile phones of the employees working in the factory.

For the unversed, Pankaj Pathak was arrested for allegedly making lewd remarks against women and especially a married female journo on Facebook.

The female journo’s husband who also happens to be a journalist, responded to Pathak’s comments, publicly opposing him on the social media platform.

Apparently, the incident sparked a row and soon Pankaj Pathak started posting obscene comments against the scribe couple, drawing the ire of several organizations, including the journalist association.

There were several complaints filed against the self-styled Acharya at different places in Assam for his obscene comments against women. Even the Assam Commission for Women had filed a case against Pankaj Pathak in this regard.

Pathak is likely to be handed over to Guwahati police by Thursday.