Jeevan Singha, the self-styled chief of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) who was believed to be staying in Myanmar entered Assam leaving the neighbouring country.

On January 14 Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) commander in Chief Jeevan Singha along with a 9-member armed cadre entered India from Myanmar.

The armed cadres are reported to be carrying 3 assault rifles with them.

In a fresh visual accessed by India Today NE, Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) chief Jeevan Singha who entered India from Myanmar has been seen with mediator Dilip Narayan in the Mon district of Nagaland.

Also Read: Nagaland: Kamtapur Liberation Organisation chief Jeevan Singh spotted with mediator Dilip Narayan

It is to be mentioned here that India Today NE first broke the news of KLO chief entering India via Myanmar on January 13 and later placed under Assam Rifles custody, however, it is only on January 17, official confirmation came from Assam Rifles.

As per Assam Rifles, Jeevan Singha along with one deputy chief, two lieutenants and a Serjeant major are in the custody.

The KLO cadres are Suryo Koch, Hirndro, Karan Barman, Jay Prakash Barman, Biswajit Roy, Bipul Ray, Utpal Ray, Manik Barman and Sujit Bhadra Ray.

Earlier on January 12, Jeevan Singha had claimed that he and other leaders of the outfit will soon reach India to participate in “peace talks” with the Centre.

Singha was staying in Myanmar, along with some armed cadres.

In a release issued by the proscribed terror outfit, it has been mentioned that the process of bilateral discussions between the Centre and the KLO has reached the “final stage”.

Earlier on January 2, in a message sent via email, the organization informed that KLO's ongoing peace talks with the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Home Minister are almost complete. The letter further stated that no domestic or foreign conspirator can create hurdles in this peace process.

Wishing the new year to the people, Deputy Chief of the KLO, Surya Koch, urged people to extend their support in their peace process and said that the 29-year-old issue will soon be resolved.

Earlier in August 2022, Kailash Koch, the second most important leader of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), surrendered before the police in Calcutta.

Apart from KLO general secretary Koch, his wife Jugli also surrendered. He handed over his AK-47 to the director general of police Manoj Malaviya at Bhabani Bhaban, the state headquarters of the force.

He has laid down arms at a time when Jeevan Singha, the self-styled chief of the KLO, is readying for peace talks with the central and Assam governments, both of which are run by the BJP, keeping Bengal out of the loop.

In December 2022, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the outfit for “peace talks”. “The outfit has mentioned that his active mediation has helped in the process of peace talks.”.