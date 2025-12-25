Senior AGP leader Amitabh Acharyya resigns from party posts in Dhubri

In a significant political development ahead of the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Amitabh Acharyya, also known as Sajal, has resigned from his party posts in Dhubri district, dealing a setback to the party’s local organisational structure.

Acharyya, who was serving as the Finance Secretary of the AGP Dhubri District Committee, confirmed on Wednesday that he has formally submitted his resignation to the district party president. Along with stepping down from the district-level post, he has also relinquished his primary membership of the AGP.

In addition, Acharyya resigned from his position as Vice-President of the AGP Dhubri Legislative Assembly Constituency Committee, severing all formal ties with the party. His resignation comes at a time when political activities have intensified across Dhubri district, with parties gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Despite the political significance of his move, Acharyya has not disclosed the reasons behind his resignation, nor has he indicated his future political course or any party he may join.

The exit of the influential leader is being seen as a notable blow to the AGP in Dhubri, particularly as the party looks to consolidate its base and strengthen its organisation ahead of the crucial electoral contest.