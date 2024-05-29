Mukul Das, a prominent figure in the Assam Movement and a former Chairman of Barpeta Municipality, passed away on Wednesday evening. Das, who was 65, died at 8:45 PM while undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Das had been ill for several days and was recently admitted to GMCH for treatment. His condition deteriorated, leading to his passing on Wednesday night.

Mukul Das was a well-known student leader who played a significant role during the Assam Movement. His activism came at a great personal cost; he suffered severe injuries and was left paralyzed due to inhumane police torture during the agitation.

In the years following the Assam Accord, Das took on the role of general secretary for the undivided Kamrup District Students Union from 1986-87. His dedication to the cause and his community remained unwavering throughout his life.

Unmarried and devoted to public service, Das continued his work by joining the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) after retiring from the All Assam Students' Union. His leadership extended to his tenure as Chairman of the Barpeta Municipality Board, where he continued to serve the people of Assam.

Following his death, various party organizations and political figures expressed their condolences, recognizing Das’s significant contributions to the Assam Movement and his lifelong commitment to the people of the state. His passing marks the end of an era for many who admired his dedication and resilience.