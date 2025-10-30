Senior Assam Police officers reshuffled in major transfer drive

The Assam government has announced a series of significant transfers affecting senior police officers across the state, marking another round of administrative changes within the force.

Padmanabh Baruah, an IPS officer from the 2016 batch who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) in Guwahati, has been appointed as Senior Superintendent of Police for Udalguri district. The transfer, which partially modifies an earlier notification from October 17, 2025, takes effect immediately upon his assumption of charge, replacing Pushkin Jain who has been transferred.

Meanwhile, Pushkin Jain, a 2017-batch IPS officer, moves from his position as SSP Udalguri to head the Crime Investigation Department's unit dealing with crimes against women and children in Guwahati. He will take charge of the existing vacancy in this critical role.

In another development, the transfer of Jagadish Das, a 2004-batch APS officer who was moved from Senior Superintendent of Police in Sadiya to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border) in Guwahati on 17 October, has been kept in abeyance pending further orders from the department.

The government has also posted Anjan Pandit, a 2010-batch APS officer who previously commanded the 7th Assam Police Battalion in Charaikhola, Kokrajhar, as Senior Superintendent of Police for CID (Zonal-I) in Guwahati. This appointment modifies an earlier notification dated October 17.

All transfers have been ordered in the interest of public service by the Home and Political Department through notifications dated October 30, 2025.