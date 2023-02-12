In a major reshuffle, Gulab Chand Kataria, the opposition leader in the Rajasthan Assembly, will become the next Governor of Assam.



Professor Jagdish Mukhi is Assam's current governor, who took office on October 10, 2017.



Gulab Chand Kataria is a politician for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). From 2014 to 2018, he was Rajasthan's home minister. He is a senior leader in the BJP and a member of the central working committee of the party.

In the midst of changes to the position for several states, Kataria succeeds the current Governor of Assam. As many as 13 Indian states will have new governors, according to reports.



Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Gulab Chand Kataria on being appointed as the next Governor of Assam.

Heartiest congratulations Shri Gulab Chand Kataria ji on being appointed as Hon'ble Governor of Assam.



Your vast experience in public service will surely benefit Assam immensely.



Looking forward to work with you to take our journey of progress further.@Gulab_kataria pic.twitter.com/ycjZ7fCFAB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, it was reported that India's President Droupadi Murmu had accepted the resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of Maharashtra.



Following this, Ramesh Bais has been named as the new Governor for Maharashtra, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik has been appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.



Also read : Assam: Workers demand wages, not honorarium from government



