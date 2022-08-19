The Assam government on Thursday appointed senior IAS officer Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, as the next Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Professor Jagdish Mukhi, the Governor of Assam, announced the appointment in a formal order dated August 18.

The order read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 316 of the Constitution of India and Assam Public Service Commission Regulation 1951, as amended, the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint Shri Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, IAS presently posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Secondary Education Department as Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission with effect from the date of taking over charge subject to the condition that he ceases to be the member of the Indian Administrative Service before assuming the charge of the post of the Chairman, Assam Public Service Commission."

"He shall have to take oath of affirmation subscribing before the Governor of Assam or any other person as authorized by the Governor as per the Regulation 4 (v) of Assam Public Service Commission Regulation, 1951 (as amended)," the order further read.

Choudhury, the secretary of the Secondary Education Department, has been appointed to the APSC chairman seat with effect from the day of taking over control, according to a notification issued by the Personnel Department Principal Secretary Niraj Verma.

After the previous APSC Chairman Rajiv Kumar Bora's term expired in June of this year, the position became vacant. Since then, Ajanta Nath, a member of the commission, has been carrying out the chairman's responsibilities.