Senior IAS officer Samir Sinha, who served as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam will now be serving for the Union Government after being appointed as the Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition(, Department of Defence, Government of India.

IAS officer Samir Sinha was given an official farewell by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who wished him for his future endeavours.

"On Friday, we organised a wonderful farewell program for Shri Samir Sinha - Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam. After diligently serving in my office and in other various capacities in the State, he is embarking on a new phase of his career with the Central Government. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours", wrote CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official X handle.

The central government has appinted senior IAS officer of Assam Samir Kumar Sinha as Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence, Government of India. In this regard, an official notificaiton was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of Indai.

Samir Sinha belongs to the Assam-Meghalaya cadre (1994 batch) and he was posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Assam CM and Finance Department.

Also read: Assam bureaucrat Samir K Sinha appointed as DG (Acquisition) in Defence Ministry