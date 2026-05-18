Senior political leader Rajen Gohain resigns from Assam Jatiya Parishad

Senior political leader Rajen Gohain has resigned from the primary membership of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) along with all party posts and responsibilities with immediate effect.

In his resignation letter addressed to AJP State President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on May 18, Gohain stated that he was stepping down from the party due to personal reasons.

He also expressed gratitude to the party leadership, workers and supporters for their support and cooperation during his association with the party.