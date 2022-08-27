Jibon Moran, the 66-year-old self-styled Major General of the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), who returned to the mainstream last year, passed away today in Guwahati's Apollo Hospital.

The former senior ULFA-I leader was admitted in the hospital for a prolonged illness and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Also known as Jibon Asom, Moran was associated with ULFA (I) for 35 years, and decided to retire from ULFA-I on medical grounds.

Jibon Moran was one of the founder members of the outlawed faction ULFA(I) who went to Kachin in Myanmar for training in the year 1984. Moran is said to be one of the close aide of ULFA(I) commander in chief Paresh Baruah.