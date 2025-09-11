Senior ULFA(I) cadre surrenders to Tinsukia police ahead of PM's Assam visit; arms recovered

A high-ranking ULFA (Independent) cadre surrendered to Tinsukia police on September 11, marking a significant breakthrough in counter-insurgency operations along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Mriganka Asom, also known as Buddheshwar Gohai, turned himself in to authorities while carrying sophisticated weaponry including an MQ series rifle, three magazines loaded with 90 live rounds, and a hand grenade.

According to police sources, the 15-year veteran of the banned outfit had been serving as operational commander of the group's 779 camp since joining in April 2010.

Asom, a resident of Dirak in Tinsukia district, possessed extensive knowledge of the terrain along the Assam-Arunachal border region. His expertise in local topography had made him particularly valuable to ULFA operations, with intelligence reports indicating his primary involvement in extortion rackets targeting businesses and individuals in the area.

Tinsukia police have shifted the surrendered militant to an undisclosed location for detailed interrogation. Investigators expect to gather crucial intelligence about ULFA's operational structure, funding mechanisms, and potential future activities from someone of Asom's seniority within the organisation.