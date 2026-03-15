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Senior UPPL leader Chandan Brahma quits party ahead of Assam polls

Senior UPPL leader Chandan Brahma quits party ahead of Assam polls

Senior UPPL leader Chandan Brahma resigns ahead of Assam assembly elections, potentially impacting party strategy. UPPL yet to comment as election preparations continue

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Senior UPPL leader Chandan Brahma quits party ahead of Assam polls

Chandan Brahma, a senior leader of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), has resigned, dealing a blow to the party as Assam gears up for assembly elections.

Brahma handed in his resignation to UPPL president Pramod Boro on March 15. He had joined the party just two years ago, in April 2024, switching from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) with thousands of supporters in tow.

The move, marked by a ceremony in Chirang’s Kajalgaon, signalled big shifts in Bodoland’s political scene at the time.

This exit follows closely on the heels of another high-profile departure: Kampa Borgoyary, also a senior UPPL figure, quit earlier. Analysts now warn that losing two key players could disrupt UPPL’s plans in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), where tensions are rising.

Reasons for the resignations remain unconfirmed, but the timing raises eyebrows. With polls looming, these developments spotlight growing instability within UPPL and potential realignments in the BTR.

Edited By: Aparmita
Published On: Mar 15, 2026
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