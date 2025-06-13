The body of Sepoy Sunilal Muchahary returned home, in a small village tucked away in Assam’s Chirang district. Draped in the national flag, his coffin was carried through the narrow lanes of Pub Makra village, where he was born and raised. There were no loud cries, only silent tears and bowed heads. The air was heavy, not just with sorrow, but with pride.

Sepoy Sunilal, a soldier from The Madras Regiment, lost his life in a deadly landslide at Chatten in North Sikkim, where he was posted in a high-altitude operational area. The search for his body lasted nine long days. Army teams braved snow, rain, and steep terrain to find him. Using modern radar equipment, engineering tools, and working day and night, they never gave up. And when they finally found him, they brought him back home with full military honours.

Born on May 20, 1990, Sunilal grew up in Pub Makra village in Bijni Tehsil. He joined the Indian Army in June 2012, hoping to serve the country and support his family. For nearly 13 years, he wore the uniform with discipline and pride. He worked in some of the toughest and most sensitive areas in the country, facing harsh weather and constant danger.

People who knew him describe him as quiet and humble. He was not someone who spoke a lot, but his actions showed his strength. He was known among his fellow soldiers as someone they could always rely on. A skilled marksman and a talented sportsman, Sunilal represented his unit in various sports competitions, often winning medals and bringing joy to his battalion.

He never sought the limelight. Even in the most difficult situations, he stayed calm and focused. One of his colleagues said, “Sunilal bhai never complained. He just did his duty—always ready, always strong.”

The landslide that took his life was sudden and cruel. It came down on their post without warning, burying everything in its path. The Army’s search operation that followed was intense. Special teams with dogs, radars, and rescue gear combed the area, determined to find their brother-in-arms. When they finally located him, it was a moment of both heartbreak and closure.

His mortal remains were flown to Assam, where villagers, school children, family members, and government officials gathered to say their final goodbye. Military officers saluted him one last time. His family stood strong, supported by neighbours and strangers alike. “He always wanted to serve the nation. That was his dream,” said a cousin.