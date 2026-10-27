Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on October 27 questioned the law and order situation in Guwahati after a firing incident near Hotel Bilas Inn in the Ulubari area left five people dead, urging the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take steps to prevent similar incidents.

In a post on X, Gogoi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and called on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, to take responsibility for the rising crime rate.

“This incident raises serious concerns about public safety and the law and order situation in Guwahati,” Gogoi wrote, adding that Sarma “must take responsibility and pay more attention to rising crime”.

He also urged the authorities to “bring the perpetrators to justice” and take concrete measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta confirmed that the accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, had been arrested. Police suspect that the shooting was triggered by a property dispute linked to the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn.

“We suspect that the incident stemmed from a property dispute related to the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn,” Mahanta said.

At Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) Prof. (Dr) Babul Kumar Bezbaruah said the hospital received information about the incident between 9 pm and 9.30 pm.

“One person had been brought dead,” Bezbaruah said, describing the initial findings after hospital officials were alerted.

The deceased was identified as Narayan Das, aged around 48. According to the GMCH official, he had sustained an injury to his lip, and the bullet appeared to have entered his body without leaving an exit wound.

Ambulances and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory were seen leaving the scene following the incident. Further investigation is underway.