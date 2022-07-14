In a crucial decision announced on Thursday by the Sessions Judge of the Golaghat Sessions Court, the incarcerated Barshashree Buragohain has been permitted to take her exams.

Buragohain, who was arrested on May 17 for her Facebook post allegedly supporting the banned outfit, ULFA-I, will be able to appear for her degree exam.

The Court said that Barshashree will have to appear in the examination under tight security in a specified exam center.

The development comes after her parents demanded her release on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old girl from Assam’s Teok district has been languishing in jail since May 17, over her purportedly pro ULFA (I) Facebook post.

Despite rising calls for her release and criticism on social media, police have now claimed that her arrest was "as per law."

On May 18 of this year, Buragohain was detained in Uriamghat, Golaghat district and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA for her post titled "Akou Korim Rashtra Droh" (will again rebel against the nation). She was later taken to the Sarupathar jail without the knowledge of the family members, as claimed by Barshashree’s elder brother.

"This is not a case of sedition, it's a case of waging war against nation which is non-negotiable for any law enforcement agency and therefore as per mandate of law the case has been registered," Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the police were requested by the parents of the second-year mathematics student to free her from custody so that she may sit for her exams. The exams are expected to take place later this month.

Singh, in a Twitter post, said, "There is a specific call to indulge in waging war against the State in her Facebook post. When someone publicly professes support for a banned organisation and declares intent of waging war against the Indian state, we are legally bound to prosecute that person. Following due process, a chargesheet shall be filed in a competent court of law. Let the law take its own course".

Meanwhile DGP of Assam police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta yesterday told reporters, "She was not arrested for writing a poem. She was arrested for encouraging others to join the banned outfit."