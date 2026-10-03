Seven arrested after woman allegedly assaulted at Guwahati bar

Seven people, including the manager and staff members of a bar in Guwahati’s Khanapara area, have been arrested after a video showing a woman allegedly being assaulted inside the establishment surfaced on social media, police said.

The incident took place at The Locals Bar Cum Restaurant in Khanapara at around 2:30 am on October 2, according to the police.

Police said they examined CCTV footage of the incident after the video circulated online. The footage allegedly showed a group of men and women assaulting the woman inside the bar.

According to police, the woman was subsequently dragged towards the basement by her hair and clothes, where she was allegedly assaulted again and appeared to become semi-conscious.

During the investigation, police found that several of those allegedly involved were associated with the management and staff of the establishment.

Police also said the bar was operating beyond its permitted closing time of 12:30 am and that its management did not inform the local police station about the incident.

Following the preliminary inquiry, police registered a suo motu case at Dispur police station under Sections 61(2), 117(2), 74, 75, 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The seven arrested persons have been identified as:

Justin D. Areng (28), bar manager

Nikebur Zaman Sarkar alias Nikebur Zaman Sardar alias Roman (30), event manager

Jhumpa Sinha (23), front office executive

Usha Devi (22)

Manju Das (26)

Gourav Mahanta (21)

Dino Sona (21)

Police said legal action has been initiated against all seven.

The investigation is ongoing, with police examining the complete sequence of events, the role of each individual allegedly involved, the bar’s operation beyond the permitted closing time and any other violations that may emerge.

The case was registered as Dispur PS Case No. 726/2026.

The allegations mentioned in this report are based on the police investigation and remain subject to the outcome of the legal process.