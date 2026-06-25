Seven arrested, heroin and yaba tablets seized in major anti-drug crackdown in Assam's Dhubri

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Dhubri Police arrested seven persons and seized suspected heroin and Yaba tablets during a raid carried out in the IG Road area of Dhubri town on June 25.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Firoz Sheikh (30), Abdul Samir (44), Yash Agarwal (23), Subrata Ghorami (26), Moinul Khan (35), Saidul Islam (20), and Mun Khan (35).

According to police, the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs regarding alleged drug trafficking activities in the area. A team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Dr Anup Jyoti Bora carried out a search at the residence of Firoz Sheikh.

During the raid, police recovered 37.06 grams of suspected heroin, 390 Yaba tablets, five mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs 4,900.

All seven accused were taken into custody and brought to Dhubri Sadar Police Station for interrogation. Police said an investigation has been launched to trace the source of the seized narcotics and determine whether the accused are linked to a larger drug trafficking network operating in the region.

Local residents alleged that illegal narcotics activities had been taking place from the residence for a considerable period. They welcomed the police action and expressed hope that the crackdown would help curb the growing menace of drug abuse and drug trafficking in the district.

Police officials said further investigation is underway and additional arrests may follow based on leads obtained during the operation.

