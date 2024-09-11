In a distressing case of child trafficking, seven individuals have been sent to jail after the disappearance of a young girl from Makum, Assam.

The incident came to light when the child's mother reported her missing to the Makum police, prompting an immediate investigation.

Authorities launched a search operation and successfully rescued the girl from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. In a shocking turn of events, it was discovered that the child had been sold, with the girl’s own father and mother-in-law involved in the trafficking scheme.

The police have arrested seven individuals connected to the crime: Hemmer Lomi from Arunachal Pradesh, Nasibul Ahmed from Lakhimpur, and five residents of Makum—Sajan Satnami, Mukul Kol, Ajay Ravidas, Vijay Nayak, and Sanam Karwa. During the operation, the authorities recovered a scooty and Rs 50,700 from the perpetrators.

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