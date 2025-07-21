Seven arrested in Sonitpur as police foil attempt to form criminal gang

In a major crackdown on organised crime, Assam Police arrested seven individuals and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a targeted operation in Sonitpur district on Monday. The action was aimed at preventing the formation of a criminal gang allegedly planning dacoity and extortion in the region.

The operation, led by a special team from Dhekiajuli police, was launched following intelligence inputs about the group's activities. Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha confirmed that raids were carried out at two locations starting Sunday night.

During the search, officers recovered two 7.65 mm pistols, 16 live rounds of ammunition, two country-made rifles, and two ‘khukris’ (traditional curved knives). While five suspects were apprehended on the spot, two others who had initially escaped were tracked down and arrested later with assistance from neighbouring district police.



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A makeshift camp believed to be used by the gang was also destroyed at Tharaibil, located in the foothills near the Arunachal Pradesh border, close to the Sopai river.

SSP Purkayastha stated that the arrested individuals were actively planning to form a gang for carrying out criminal operations, and the timely intervention by law enforcement has thwarted a potential threat to public safety.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional links and motives behind the attempted gang formation.