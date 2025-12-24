Seven Bangladeshis apprehended at Indo–Bangla border in Assam’s Sribhumi for second time

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were detained near the India–Bangladesh border in Assam’s Sribhumi district, raising fresh questions about border surveillance in the area.

The detention took place at Manatoli village under the Mahishasan border belt, where members of the Village Defence Party (VDP) intercepted the group during a routine patrol.

Officials said the individuals had crossed over from Bangladesh’s Deutali border and entered Indian territory before being apprehended.

Following their detention, the seven were handed over to the Border Security Force and the local police for further action. Authorities have not disclosed their identities.

Sources said the same group had earlier been sent back to Bangladesh by the government on December 19, only to be found again on the Indian side days later. The development has triggered concerns over how the border was breached despite existing security measures.

Officials are expected to review the circumstances surrounding the repeated crossing and assess gaps, if any, in border monitoring along the sensitive stretch.