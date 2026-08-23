Seven business establishments gutted in massive fire, losses estimated at Rs 50 lakh in Assam's Gohpur

A massive fire broke out at Purupbari Centre in Gohpur during the night, gutting seven business establishments located along the National Highway.

A pharmacy, computer establishment, furniture store, electronic shop and bookshop were among the businesses destroyed in the blaze. Several other establishments were also gutted in the fire.

Five fire tenders from Gohpur, Behali and Biswanath rushed to the spot and battled the flames for several hours before managing to bring the fire under control.

According to preliminary estimates, property worth around Rs 50 lakh was destroyed in the incident.

Locals suspect that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation is expected to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage.