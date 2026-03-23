Seven candidates file nominations for 28-Boko–Chaygaon (ST) seat

Seven candidates filed their nomination papers on March 23 for the 28-Boko–Chaygaon (Scheduled Tribe) constituency on the final day of filing for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The nominations were submitted at the office of the District Commissioner in Amingaon before Boko-Chaygaon Co-District Commissioner Priyanshu Bharadwaj.

Those who entered the fray include BJP candidate Raju Mesh, Congress nominee Ramen Singh Rabha, UPPL’s Manoj Basumatary, NPP candidate Ganseng B. Sangma, Trinamool Congress candidate Bhogalal Rabha, and Independent candidates Jamuna Rabha and Labanya Boro.

Both the BJP and the Congress organised large rallies from Boko to Amingaon, with supporters travelling in convoys of vehicles and motorcycles to accompany their candidates during the filing process. The candidates submitted their papers one after another amid tight security arrangements.

Soon after filing his nomination, NPP candidate Ganseng B. Sangma received a grand welcome from supporters upon his return to Hahim near the Assam–Meghalaya border. Addressing a gathering, Sangma said his campaign would focus on resolving local issues and ensuring holistic rural development.

Congress candidate Ramen Singh Rabha, a former president of the All Rabha Students’ Union, described the upcoming election as a contest between “a trader and a people’s leader.” He claimed that the BJP has never won in Boko since independence and accused the ruling party of burdening citizens with rising prices despite introducing welfare schemes.

Boko Congress president Tuleswar Rabha alleged that the BJP nominee, whom he described as a liquor and gas trader, would expand such businesses if elected, while asserting that the Congress candidate would prioritise indigenous rights and grassroots concerns.

Rejecting the allegations, BJP candidate Raju Mesh termed them baseless and said the Congress was attempting to remain politically relevant. He highlighted development initiatives and welfare schemes implemented under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed confidence that voters would back the BJP for continued progress in Boko–Chaygaon.

With seven candidates in the race, the constituency is set to witness a multi-cornered contest in the forthcoming Assembly polls.