Seven gates of Khandong Dam opened; Assam's Dima Hasao administration issues public safety advisory

The Dima Hasao District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a public advisory for residents living along the banks and downstream areas of the Kapili River after seven gates of the Khandong Reservoir were opened due to a continuous rise in water levels caused by heavy rainfall.

According to the advisory, water will be released from the Khandong Dam through the spillway gates in a phased manner to maintain the safety of the reservoir. The district administration has urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid entering or using river waters during the period of water discharge.

Authorities have also advised people to move livestock, vehicles, and other belongings away from riverbanks to prevent any potential damage. Residents have been requested to stay updated on the number of gates opened and the volume of water being released through official mobile and WhatsApp communication channels.

The DDMA further stated that downstream water flow towards Lanka will also depend on the operation of gates at the Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project (LKHEP).

To respond to any emergency situation, the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) has activated its helpline services. The administration has appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities and strictly follow all safety guidelines issued during the monsoon season.

The advisory has been issued in the interest of public safety to prevent any untoward incidents during the ongoing spell of heavy rains.