Seven held in Assam over alleged Water Resources Department recruitment scam

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam, has arrested seven people for their alleged involvement in a fake government job racket that targeted aspirants seeking employment in the State's Water Resources Department.

According to CID Assam, the accused operated as part of an organised network that allegedly duped job seekers by issuing forged appointment letters, fabricated government seals and fake recruitment notices in the name of the Water Resources Department. Victims were allegedly induced to pay amounts ranging from thousands to several lakhs of rupees on the promise of securing government jobs.

A case has been registered at the CID Police Station as Case No. 04/25 under Sections 61(2), 318(4), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The latest arrest was made on June 27, when Gunamoni Baishya was apprehended from Nalbari district. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to seven.

CID Assam said the investigation is continuing to identify other members of the racket and ascertain the full extent of the fraud.

The agency has advised the public to verify the authenticity of all government recruitment notifications through official channels and cautioned against making any payment in exchange for promises of government employment.